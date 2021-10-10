IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 659,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.55% of IAMGOLD worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 86,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,336 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 86,381 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

