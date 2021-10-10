IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBIBF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of IBIBF opened at $9.07 on Friday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

