Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDMGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.18 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $78.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

