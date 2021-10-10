ICHI Price Reaches $3.96 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $14.50 million and $4.88 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00007160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,276.71 or 0.99921012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06262612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,661,920 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.