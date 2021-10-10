Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.28 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $1,684.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.46 or 1.00442965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.64 or 0.06423232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003384 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

