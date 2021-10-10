IDEX Reaches Market Cap of $207.57 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. IDEX has a total market cap of $207.57 million and $242.79 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00215687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00098435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,877,593 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

