Idle (IDLE) Price Down 13.8% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Idle has a total market cap of $11.92 million and $135,805.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00008604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.24 or 0.99973652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.06203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

