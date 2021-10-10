Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.45% of Illinois Tool Works worth $314,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 47.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,259.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $216.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

