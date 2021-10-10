Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Illumina worth $111,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,319 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total transaction of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $410.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

