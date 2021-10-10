Illuvium (ILV) Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $654.73 or 0.01194655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $420.68 million and approximately $50.38 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

