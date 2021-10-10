ImageCoin (IMG) Market Cap Reaches $174,953.38

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $174,953.38 and approximately $202,480.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,653,315 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

