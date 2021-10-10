ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,875 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.07% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. 7.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Shares of IPA stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.