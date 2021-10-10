Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Hits Market Cap of $45.99 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $45.99 million and $1.19 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00063220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00128034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.60 or 1.00210933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.26 or 0.06145893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars.

