Impossible Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,751.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $189,751.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

