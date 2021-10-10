Incent (INCNT) Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Incent has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $1.89 million and $135.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00063316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00129192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00082793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.02 or 1.00351648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.86 or 0.06220258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

