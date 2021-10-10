Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.84 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00006011 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $14,661.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.