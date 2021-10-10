Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00006011 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $14,661.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

