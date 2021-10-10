Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Vertical Research

Equities researchers at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Shares of IR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. 1,342,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,189. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

