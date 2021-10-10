Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of Ingredion worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,729,000 after acquiring an additional 177,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $94.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

