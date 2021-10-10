Ink Trading 19.1% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Ink has a market capitalization of $303,509.51 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00062892 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00127480 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00082351 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,801.68 or 1.00490352 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.09 or 0.06207272 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.
About Ink
According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “
Buying and Selling Ink
