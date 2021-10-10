Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $9,272,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 169.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

