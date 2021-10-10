Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 72.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 117.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $7,102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 153,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter.

INVA opened at $16.87 on Friday. Innoviva has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 27.60.

Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

