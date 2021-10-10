Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 79,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 150.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

