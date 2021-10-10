InsaneCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $328,325.65 and $14.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00344705 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009468 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,805,128 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.