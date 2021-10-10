Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.81. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000.

NSIT traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.76. 84,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.