Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,993 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

