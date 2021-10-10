Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0691

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $7,553.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

