International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

INSW stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

