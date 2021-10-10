ION Market Cap Reaches $3.44 Million (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 522.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. ION has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $164.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 666.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00105936 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.67 or 0.00446579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00035338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001647 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,662,530 coins and its circulating supply is 13,762,530 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

