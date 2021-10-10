IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. IoTeX has a market cap of $683.19 million and $76.54 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00280762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00225639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012206 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

