IQ.cash Price Hits $0.0112 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $134,079.57 and approximately $10,734.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00134945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00086814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,329.01 or 0.99938713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.55 or 0.06387933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003391 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.