IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.88 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IQeon has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $393,690.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

