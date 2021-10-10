iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.26). iQIYI posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Shares of IQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,557,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149,303. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in iQIYI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

