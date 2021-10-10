Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $105.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.50 million and the highest is $110.77 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $408.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.02 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $461.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,239,000 after buying an additional 303,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 249,093 shares during the period.

IRWD stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

