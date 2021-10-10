iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 304.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI stock opened at $129.72 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.