iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $129.72 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $129.59 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

