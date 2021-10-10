iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

