iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.64% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $751,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 488,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 758,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,673,000 after purchasing an additional 299,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $100.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $104.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

