iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,657,000.

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

