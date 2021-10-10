iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Purchased by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned 2.02% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $51,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $68.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.40. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.43.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.