iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Decreased by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,628 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 12.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $204,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

