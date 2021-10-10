iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $313,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

