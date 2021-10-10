iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

