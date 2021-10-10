iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $404.12 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $412.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.08.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

