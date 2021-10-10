iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 3.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $35,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $259.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.82. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.92 and a 12 month high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

