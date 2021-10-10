iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.39% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $1,503,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $268.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

