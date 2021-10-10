iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.71% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,053,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $439.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.15 and its 200-day moving average is $429.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

