iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.28% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $440,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.48 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

