iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

