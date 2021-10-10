iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $107.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

